July 4, 1953 – May 10, 2020

Patricia “Patty” Jean Snow, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2020 at SageWest Healthcare Center, Lander, WY.

Patty was born on July 4, 1953 in Girard, Kansas, a daughter of Lewis and Ethel Snow. Patty attended school In Girard, graduating from Girard High School.

She married Ether Spencer, they had a son and later divorced. She moved to Fort Scott, KS where she met and married John Eastwood. They had a daughter and after several years, they divorced.

In June of 1995, Patty moved to Lander, Wyoming with her partner Rhonda Faler who survives her at the family home.

Patty enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She loved her family, friends, her cat Nemo and her dog Peanut, along with their other pets. She loved Wyoming and the mountains.

Survivors in addition to her companion of 25 years are one son, Shannon Spencer and wife Peggy of Fort Scott, KS; daughter Jennifer Durkin and husband Shane of Fort Scott, KS; one brother, Michael S. Snow of San Marcos, TX; one sister, Peggy Norris of Girard, KS; four grandchildren, Stephanie Eastwood, Breena Cox, Zachary Cox and Lindsey Durkin, all of Fort Scott, KS; several nieces, nephews and her second mom, Mayonna Faler of Lander, WY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Christine Louise Eastwood and one sister Lucinda Sue Snow.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, 11:00 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

