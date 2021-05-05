NWS Local Radar going dark Thursday for maybe 10 days for a generator replacement

The radar serving western & central Wyoming from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton will be down for up to 10 days beginning Thursday, May 6th to replace its generator. According to the NWS, “This is part of the Service Life Extension Project to keep our nation’s radars running thru the 2030s.”

The National Weather Service apologizes for any inconvenience.

Other NWS Radar stations in adjacent areas will still be available. They are located in Billings, Cheyenne, pPocatello and Salt Lake City.