Riverton Police are back up to a full complement of officers following the oath of office administered to Joshua J.J. Pingetzer Tuesday night at the Riverton City Council meeting.

Police Chief Eric Murphy introduced Pingetzer, who was born and raised in Fremont County and currently lives near Shoshoni.

Mayor Richard Gard and the council members welcomed Pingetzer to the force. He received his badge from his wife Hannah before family, colleagues and friends.

Advertisement

JJ Pingetzer was administered his oath as a RPD officer by Mayor Richard Gard. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over