Breaking News

Fog Sealing continuing today, Sinks Canyon Highway on Thursday

News
Article Updated: May 5, 2021
Comments Off on Fog Sealing continuing today, Sinks Canyon Highway on Thursday
Fog sealing the shoulders of state highways is planned on the Blue Sky Highway north of Ethete today and on the Sinks Canyon Highway on Thursday. WYDOT photo

Despite afternoon thunderstorms and some hail, fog sealing of highway shoulders is happening in Fremont County.

Fog sealing will be complete today, if weather cooperates, on US287/WY789 and WY132 (Blue Sky Highway).

Fog sealing of highway shoulders is rescheduled for tomorrow on WY131 (Sinks Canyon Road).

Fog sealing uses quick-drying oil to seal highway shoulders, and is part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s summer chip-sealing maintenance program.

“We’re asking people to avoid driving, running or bicycling on the fog-sealed highway shoulders for 24 hours,” said WYDOT fog sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “All work is dependent upon favorable weather..”

“These roadways will be chip-sealed later this summer,” Erickson said.

WYDOT’s summer chip-sealing work, which includes fog sealing, is one of the most cost-effective ways used to maintain highways in Wyoming.

Post navigation

Posted in: