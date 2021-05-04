Rustlers Competed at Last Spring Rodeo in Greeley; Hartley Heading to CNFR

The Central Wyoming College Rustlers finished their regular season after traveling to Greeley, CO this past weekend to compete at the Skyline Stampede Rodeo hosted by the CSU Rodeo Team.

Leading the way on the points team was Bekah Hartley. She placed second in the long round of Barrel Racing with a 17.96-second run and fourth in the short round with a 17.84-second run. Placing her third in the average on two with a time of 35.80. Cole Trainor and Kaden Berger both made an appearance in the short round competing in Steer Wrestling. Cole was 7.2 seconds in the long round, placing him ninth, and Kaden was a 7.5 which split tenth and eleventh in the round. Cole scored a 14.9 in the short round, but wasn’t fast enough to place in the round and held him at the ninth position in the average. Kaden received a no-time that dropped him to eleventh in the average.

“After finishing up our regular season we look back at our year and try to evaluate what we did good and where we can improve,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “We weren’t able to accomplish all of our goals this year but this team did work very hard, and will be the foundation for the heavily talented in-coming freshman class signed to compete for us next year. We’d like to congratulate Bekah Hartley on a very solid season this year. She ended up fourth for the year-end making her first alternate and it just so happens the third place girl won’t be able to compete, moving Bekah up into her position to compete for a national title at the CNFR. We’d also like to thank all of our sponsors and supporters throughout the season, we are looking forward to the future here at CWC.”