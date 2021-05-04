Most Rain and / or snow fell in Fremont County in latest storm

Following are the 24-hour precipitation and snowfall totals from across Central Wyoming ending at noon Monday. The heaviest rain and snow fell in Fremont County.

The most rain fell in the Lander area with reports ranging from 0.83 to 1.24 inches, mostly along the east slope of the Wind Rivers. Hudson reported 0.70 inches, Dubois had 0.65 inches and Riverton rain totals ranged from 0.49 to 0.59 inches. Fort Washakie reported 0.57 inches. with lesser amounts around the rest of the county. See the graph below from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton.

Advertisement

In Hot Springs County, the Thermopolis area received around one third inch of precipitation while in Washakie County, the Ten Sleep area received around three-quarters of an inch.