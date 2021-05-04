Breaking News

Eugene E. Meyers

News
Article Updated: May 4, 2021
Comments Off on Eugene E. Meyers

Eugene E. Meyers, of Boulder Flats, Lander, died on April 30, 2021 in the Morning Star Care Center, Fort Washakie. Visitation will be 11:30am to 12:30pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the foyer of Hudson’s Funeral Home, please limit guests inside to 2-4 at a time. The Graveside Service will then be 1:00pm, at the Mount Hope Cemetery, with Military Honors from Fort Washakie.

Post navigation

Posted in: