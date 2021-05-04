Eugene E. Meyers, of Boulder Flats, Lander, died on April 30, 2021 in the Morning Star Care Center, Fort Washakie. Visitation will be 11:30am to 12:30pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the foyer of Hudson’s Funeral Home, please limit guests inside to 2-4 at a time. The Graveside Service will then be 1:00pm, at the Mount Hope Cemetery, with Military Honors from Fort Washakie.
Breaking News
-
The Central Wyoming College Rustlers finished their regular season after traveling to Greeley, CO this…
-
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting today no new Covid-19 infections in Fremont County…
-
Eugene E. Meyers, of Boulder Flats, Lander, died on April 30, 2021 in the Morning…
-
Warmer with scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers during the morning. Scattered showers and…
-
Following are the 24-hour precipitation and snowfall totals from across Central Wyoming ending at noon…
-
Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center will host one of two projects selected by the U.S. Department…
-
The Cowboy State Daily is reporting today the death of Lander entrepreneur Charles Guschewsky, the…
-
Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy, was an infamous outlaw in the Wild…
-
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is reporting statewide snowpack/SWE at 89 percent of median today. …
-
The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with interviews for the vacant…