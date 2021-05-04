Eugene E. Meyers, of Boulder Flats, Lander, died on April 30, 2021 in the Morning Star Care Center, Fort Washakie. Visitation will be 11:30am to 12:30pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the foyer of Hudson’s Funeral Home, please limit guests inside to 2-4 at a time. The Graveside Service will then be 1:00pm, at the Mount Hope Cemetery, with Military Honors from Fort Washakie.