County’s Assessed Value dropping again, down seven percent from 2020

Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg this morning told the county commissioners Tuesday morning that the county’s 2021 valuation, at the present time, is 7.4 percent less than last year. Berg said that as of today, the valuation is $580.8 million. She said that number will change within the next two weeks after the appeal deadline is reached. Last year’s evaluation was $627.6 million. Two years ago, in 2019, the valuation was $689.6 million. With a decline in oil and gas production locally the county has lost over $1-million in valuation.

“This has been one of the most interesting years in the 27 years that I’ve been here,” Berg told Wyotoday.com. Property taxes this year are going up a little over four percent. “I am seeing, and I’m telling people that as the summer progresses, I’ll be tracking sales. I’m seeing increases now, and i can’t believe what stuff is selling for today. “We’ll see another increase next year probably more than this year. She said these increases are “really tough” on the local people.

When asked what is driving the increased property sales, Berg said it is people coming in from out of state. “To them our prices here are a bargain compared to where they came from, out of the cities.” Berg said one of the hardest hit areas in the county as far as property tax increases are concerned is Atlantic City. “People can work remotely and run businesses from up there,” she said. “

Berg said Oil and gas tax revenues coming to the county have declined over the past year by 31 percent