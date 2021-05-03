The Cowboy State Daily is reporting today the death of Lander entrepreneur Charles Guschewsky, the CEO of the Fremont Motors Franchise based in Lander.

It was reported that Guschewsky died at his home Saturday morning after a sudden illness. Funeral services are pending.

Fremont Motors is Wyoming’s largest car dealership with 11 stores around the state, including Riverton and Lander, and one in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The company employs 550 workers. The company is now in its 83rd year. When Guschewsky joined his father in the business, the company had just one dealership and 17 employees in Lander.

The complete CSD story can be foundhere.