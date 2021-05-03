Butch Cassidy Exhibit this month on display in Dubois

Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy, was an infamous outlaw in the Wild West. His life and persona vary from story to story, but what is clear is that he spent a short time living and working in Dubois.

The Dubois Museum this month will be featuring an exhibit on Butch Cassidy describing not only his life, crimes, and time in Dubois, but the many discrepancies surrounding these topics allowing visitors to draw their own conclusions about one of Wyoming and Fremont County’s most well-known figures.