If you’re hearing a lot of roaring in town this weekend, the State Convention of the Lions Club International is happening in Riverton starting today hosted by the Riverton Lions.

Highlight of the weekend is the Wyoming Lions Fundraiser tonight at the Riverton Holiday Inn with all proceeds going to the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp on Casper Mountain.

Honored guest for the convention is Jennifer Ware, the past international director of the Lions Club.