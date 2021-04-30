‘Pokes Linder adds Peoria, IL guard to Cowboy Basketball

University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced on Thursday the signing of high school guard Noah Reynolds of Notre Dame High School in Peoria, Ill. Reynolds is the third signee of the 2021-22 freshman class joining Nate Barnhart and Ben Bowen.

“Noah represents everything that our Cowboy Culture is about and we are thrilled to have him join our program,” Linder said. “He is a winner with a 68-9 record in his high school career spending four seasons as a starter on varsity. Noah is an everyday player that is constantly working on his game. He is an excellent competitor with a great feel for the game and excellent vision on the floor. His grit and toughness will be an immediate separator at the collegiate level.”

Reynolds, a 6-3, 195-pound guard is the third Illinois native on the Cowboy roster along with Drake Jeffries and Jeremiah Oden.

He was an All-State selection as a senior at Notre Dame High School leading his team to an impressive 14-1 record and has led his squad to a 44-2 record over the past two seasons. As a senior, Reynolds averaged 15.3 points per game to go along with 6.3 assists to lead the area in that category. He also added 5.6 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals.

As a junior, he was named Journal Star Large-School Boys Basketball Player of the Year leading his team to a No. 1 ranking in Class 3A with a 30-1 record. During his junior season, Reynolds averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also added 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per night. He shot 61.5 percent from the field, and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.