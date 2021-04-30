Breaking News

Near Record High Temps expected today, T-Storms Saturday

Article Updated: April 30, 2021
Here is the 5-day outlook for Western and Central WY: Near record high temperatures today, then chances of t-storms Saturday afternoon. Another storm system moves in Saturday night bringing widespread precipitation across the region into the beginning of next week.

