Local drought conditions lessening just a bit

Article Updated: April 30, 2021
The National Weather Service Friday reported extreme drought persists for southern portions of Carbon County, far south eastern Fremont County and portions of central Wyoming, though the overall area has lessened in recent weeks. The majority of Fremont County is now in severe drought with the northwestern part of the county now in moderate drought. See the map below for the current drought conditions.

