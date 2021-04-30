Cowboys Scrimmage Saturday; One week left in Spring Drills

With this Saturday’s scrimmage, the Wyoming Cowboy football team will have completed its third week of Spring Training. One week remains before the annual Spring Game, scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 8, in War Memorial Stadium.

During the last five seasons, the Cowboys have played in four bowl games and have two bowl championships. Because of that success, there is a ton of excitement among this team. As part of that excitement, the Pokes are working with a new offensive coordinator in Tim Polasek and a new offensive line coach in Derek Frazier.

Thursday’s practice was the 11th of 15 the Pokes will experience this training period.