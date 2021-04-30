Central Wyoming College Graduated 246 Friday night

The graduating class of 2021 at Central Wyoming College crossed the stage to gather their degrees and certificates in two separate sections Friday night at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre Friday afternoon and evening in Riverton.

The Arts and Sciences Division graduates walked across the stage in a 4 p.m. ceremony followed by the Business, Technical, Health and Safety Division at 7 p.m. The two events were held so as to maximize social distancing. Everyone attending wore face masks.

Ninety Six of the graduates earned Honors, High Honors or Highest Honors for their work in the classroom.

Advertisement

The event also included the announcement of the awarding of three Retired Professors Emeriti. They were Cold Dudley for 2020 plus Steve McAllister and Sharon Dalton for 2021. Thirty-eight past professors have received the honor from the college.

The graduates are:

Ceremony Snapshots from Friday’s Commencements