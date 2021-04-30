Bebout Joins Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission

A former longtime state legislator and the current speaker pro tempore of the Wyoming House have been appointed to the state’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission, which oversees the University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute.

Eli Bebout and Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, succeed outgoing commission members Ron Baugh and Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper.

Bebout, from Riverton, served as both president of the state Senate and speaker of the House during his lengthy legislative tenure. The Republican was his party’s nominee for governor in 2002.

During his legislative service, Bebout’s committee assignments included chairing the Joint Minerals Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee, as well as the Joint Appropriations and the Senate Appropriations committees.

Bebout earned his bachelor’s in engineering from UW in 1969. In addition to his political career, he has worked as a petroleum engineer and a drilling contractor, and was the owner of Nucor Oil and Gas Inc.

Greear represents District 27, Big Horn and Washakie counties, in the state House. He also is the president and CEO of Wyoming Sugar Co.

He attended Sheridan College and later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW, then a law degree from UW’s College of Law in 1994.

Before assuming office, Greear was a partner with Worrall & Greear P.C. and served as a special assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming from 1996-2001. Prior to attending school, Greear served two years in the U.S. Army.

His committee assignments include: chairman of the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee; and member of the Management Council and House Rules and Procedure Committee. He also is a member of UW’s Energy Resources Council.

Other members of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission are Gov. Mark Gordon, State Geologist Erin Campbell, Chad Brister, Ken Hendricks, Robert King and UW Trustee Dave True.