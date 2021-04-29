Summer 2021 Events Announced at South Pass City State Historic Site

South Pass City State Historic Site and The Friends of South Pass are happy to announce the return of our signature events for the coming summer. This past year of 2020 saw the cancelation of most of the historic site’s annual events. But, this coming season will feature events and activities for all ages.

On June 19th SPC will host a nature walk along willow and Hermit Creeks. July 10th and 11th will see the return of Gold Rush Days with vintage Base Ball, gold panning and anvil blasting. “Paint the Town Red: Historic Cocktails in a Historic Saloon” will be held on July 31st

and hosted by Backwards Distillery of Casper. The South Pass City History Hunt, a scavenger hunt like no other, will be held on August 14. Finally, SPC will host Run the Red: A race for Open Space September 25

More information is available at www.southpasscity.com/events or call 307-332-3684

• SPC Open May 8th –

• Mother’s day Sale on the 9th in Store and Cookie Baking from 12 to 4 pm

• Nature Walk – 6.19.21

• Gold Rush Days – 7.10 & 7.11.21

• Paint the Town Red: Historic Cocktails in a Historic Saloon – 7.31.21 at 6:30 pm

• South Pass City History Hunt 8.14.21

• Run The Red 9.25.21

• Close 9.30.21