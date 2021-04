Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on April 30, 2021 in honor and memory of W. Jack Nicholas. Mr. Nicholas, father to Rep. Bob Nicholas and former Senate President Phil Nicholas, represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives beginning in 1969. He passed away on April 16, 2021.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag.