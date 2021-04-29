SageWest Health names Mercy Award Recipients in Lander and Riverton

SageWest Health Care recently announced that Bobbie Farson and Lori Larsen have earned the 2021 Mercy Award, for Lander and Riverton campuses, respectively. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each SageWest campus who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2001 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is the highest honor an employee can receive.

Bobby Farson

Lori Larsen

“At SageWest Health Care, we share LifePoint’s commitment to Making Communities Healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer of SageWest Health Care. “We are extremely proud to recognize Bobbie and Lori for their efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. Both of these ladies go above and beyond to ensure that every person they encounter receives compassion and the highest level of care.”

Kathie Hirsch-Lanute, CNO; Bobbie Farson, ICU RN; John Ferrelli, CEO Lander reception.jpg

Bobbie is a Registered Nurse for the SageWest Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Embodying her passion and positive energy to support others, Bobbie lives each day with service in mind. Bobbie shares her limitless enthusiasm and heartfelt attitude with the nurses she mentors and her unwavering commitment to provide an exceptional patient experience.

Kathie Hirsch-Lanute, CNO; Lori Larsen, MA; Cody Barnhart, COO Riverton Reception

Lori is a Certified Medical Assistant for Wind River Family Practice. With a compassionate spirit, Lori consistently goes above and beyond to inspire staff members and patients. Lori always has a smile, shares her warm words and encouraging attitude with her patients and her unified commitment to serve her church and community.

Each hospital winner, including Bobbie and Lori, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Bobbie and Lori and all hospital winners are invited to attend.