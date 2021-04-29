Nurses Pinning Ceremony celebrated 30 Nursing grads at Central Wyoming College

There was a full socially distanced house at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre at Central Wyoming College Thursday night for the pinning ceremony for the Nursing Program Graduates. This year there are 23 Riverton campus grads and seven graduates at CWC Jackson.

Guest Speaker was nursing instructor Terry Wilson who donned her nursing garb and presented a comedy filled tribute to the class pointing out the highs and lows the students endured during the past two years.

Dr. Brad Tyndall, president of CWC, noted in closing remarks that the CWC program, based on data, is one of the best not only in Wyoming, but also in the country. He offered congratulations to the newly pinned nurses nothing that their time at the college was unlike any other in the program’s history due to the Covid-19 Pandemic which forced most of the students to partial virtual learning.

Dr. Kathy Wells, vice-president of academic affairs, introduced the class, Gradate Speaker Jordan Johnson acknowledged the support of her family and peers in making it through the program.

Two videos were shown at the end of the pinning ceremony both produced by the college’s New Media students. One featuring the Covid impact on Nursing Education and the other the College’s 2021 Disaster Drill.

