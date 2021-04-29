New Supercomputer naming rights go to RMS student

A Riverton Middle School eighth grade student who won a statewide competition to name one of the world’s fastest supercomputers talked about the contest at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting.

Cael Arbogast submitted the winning name, Derecho, for the new system currently being installed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center (NWSC) in Cheyenne. Arbogast’s entry was selected out of more than 200 submissions from Wyoming K-12 students as part of a naming competition that NCAR conducted in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Governor’s Office.

Addressing the school board, Arbogast said “when I was thinking of a name, I wanted something to sound powerful and meaningful. I was sitting on my couch and strolling through names from other supercomputers,” he said. “I learned the computer will study weather patterns and weather anomalies and that gave me a starting point. I then wen farther and looked into different kinds of storms and one stood out to me because of the power behind it. Derecho is a fast widespread wind storm that is very devastating. I thought it was a good fit as a super computer is super powerful.”

The term “derecho,” derived from the Spanish word for “direct” or “straight ahead,” refers to a line of powerful and damaging storms that often pack hurricane-force winds and unleash heavy rains and flooding. It’s the type of destructive weather event that scientists hope to learn more about by using the new supercomputer for advanced simulations of the atmosphere and other aspects of the Earth system.

Panorama of the 2020 midwest derecho with shelf cloud. Photo courtesy of Maddie Murphy from National Weather Service.

“We are very excited to have such a meaningful name for this powerful new supercomputer,” says Anke Kamrath, director of NCAR’s Computational & Information Systems Laboratory. “The state of Wyoming has been a wonderful home for the supercomputing center, and we could not be more pleased that ‘Derecho’ comes from a Wyoming student.

Advertisement

“I picked this name because a derecho is an intense, widespread and fast-moving windstorm that travels long and great distances bringing many storms with it,” Arbogast wrote with his submission. “This new supercomputer has to move at fast speed for everybody to use all across the country. I thought this name would be a good fit provided that lots of scientists and others will be using this computer all across the country and for weather all throughout the world.”

“This name is perfect,” says Ed Synakowski, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Wyoming. “Cael’s suggestion projects intensity, directionality, connectedness and complexity. The name immediately conveys that one is talking about a machine that is exciting and purposeful. The students stepped up beautifully in offering this and other great candidate names for this new system.”

“Our school and community are beyond proud of our student, Cael, for being selected for this prestigious honor,” said Aziz Waheed, the principal of Riverton Middle School. “To be able to name one of the fastest supercomputers for the National Center for Atmospheric Research is not something many people in the world can say they have done.”

“Hats off to Cael and the NWSC,” says Jillian Balow, Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. “Derecho is similar to a ‘perfect storm,’ and that’s what we have here. Cael and his classmates have the opportunity to learn computer science in school, and Wyoming maintains its status as a global leader in supercomputing.”

The NCAR Center in Cheyenne

Advancing Research to Help Society

Derecho will become operational in early 2022. Built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the supercomputer will be a 19.87-petaflops system, meaning it will have the theoretical ability to perform 19.87 quadrillion calculations per second. That is about 3.5 times the speed of scientific computing performed by the current NWSC supercomputer, Cheyenne.

Once it begins operations, Derecho is expected to rank among the top 25 or so fastest supercomputers in the world.

It will be used to advance the Earth system sciences, enabling researchers to better understand a range of phenomena that affect society, from hurricanes and seismic activity to climate change and solar storms. Although it will not be used for forecasting, Derecho will help scientists improve the tools needed to better predict severe weather, flooding and other damaging events.

Funding for Derecho, which will cost $35 million to $40 million, comes from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NWSC is funded by NSF and the state of Wyoming through an appropriation to UW, and with support from Cheyenne LEADS, the Wyoming Business Council and Black Hills Energy.

The current supercomputer at the NCAR Facility in Wyoming’s Capitol is named Cheyenne.

Since the NWSC opened its doors in 2012, more than 4,000 users from more than 575 universities and other institutions across the nation and overseas have used its resources. Among universities, UW is the largest single user as part of the state’s agreement with NCAR.

NCAR also works with Wyoming schools to highlight the importance of scientific research and the opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

“As a supercomputer that will be supporting solutions to some of the most complex weather and climate research questions of our time, it is fitting that Derecho is named for such a distinct weather event,” says NCAR Director Everette Joseph. “We very much appreciate all the thoughtfulness that Cael put into submitting the new name, and we hope the experience of the contest is an inspiration to the students who participated to consider a career in STEM.”

Antonio Busalacchi, the president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages NCAR on behalf of NSF, says he was gratified by the outcome of the contest.

“Given how much we value our partnership with the state of Wyoming, we thought this naming contest would be an exciting way to engage the youth in Wyoming,” he says. “At the same time, it highlights the importance of STEM education and related career paths.”