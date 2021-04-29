Apr 4, 1936 – Apr 22, 2021

JoAnne Angier passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on April 22, 2021, at the Help For Health Hospice Home in Riverton WY following a brief illness.

Born April 4, 1936 in Westville IL, JoAnne was a life-long learner who attended Universities in Illinois and Wisconsin for her first degree before starting a family with Gerald Angier in Hibbing MN. She audited classes at the University of Minnesota-Duluth while raising her children and worked at City Hall in Lake City MN when the family relocated to southern Minnesota.

Always interested in language, literature, art and politics, she taught herself French and watercolor painting, was an inventive cook and had a good eye for antiques and design. She earned her master’s degree in Nursing Home Administration from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis in 1985 and had a successful career managing facilities in Minnesota and North Carolina. Over the years JoAnne contributed her time and talents to many volunteer efforts, including foster parenting, 4-H, social services and meals on wheels. In her later years she supported herself as an online medical transcriptionist.

JoAnne was adventurous and enjoyed travel, alone and with her family, to Canada, Europe, Mexico and road trips anywhere, anytime. She lived with her children during the last 6 years, spending the winters in Florida and summers in Minnesota and Wyoming, making gifts of her paintings to family and friends.

Among those who will miss JoAnne’s ebullience and encouragement are her son, Paul Angier (Karr Wolfe), Ft. Lauderdale FL; daughter Catherine Angier (Gordon Alexander), Riverton WY; granddaughter Kristen Angier and children, Richfield MN; daughter-in-law Colleen Allers Angier, Chaska MN; and sisters Judith Poulson and Prudence Fitzsimmons, South and North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Angier; brother, Jon Chumas; mother, Monzelle Navickas; father, Joseph Chumas; and step-father, Louis Navickas.

No immediate service is planned, due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that you donate to Help for Health hospice, Riverton WY: https://www.helpforhealthwy.com/