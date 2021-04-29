Covid cases back on the rise locally; Another at RHS

Riverton High School reported its third Covid-19 infection of the week on Wednesday, and the 18th of the spring semester as the virus continues to spread in the local community. The Lander schools have no current active infections, with the last positive coming from a student back in the second week of March.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Fremont County has seen 14 new infections since the weekend and there are now 36 active cases in the county. Hot Springs County has one new case and two active cases while Washakie County has reported one new infection. Fremont County has recorded 84 deaths from the virus, Washakie County 26 and Hot Springs County 3 deaths. Statewide, there have been 707 individuals killed by the virus.

Fremont County residents who have received the first dose of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines total 9,005. Those who had been administered the second dose total 8,252 for a total of 17,257 doses administered. The Wyoming Department of Health reports 27 percent of all Fremont County residents are now fully vaccinated. The percentages are 30 percent in Hot Springs County and 26 percent fully vaccinated in Washakie County.

The WDH reported this week that the last two statewide health orders will remain in place for another two weeks through May 16th.