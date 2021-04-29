A UW Outdoor Recreation & Tourism Management Grad joins State Recreation Office

Brynn Hirschman, a member of the first graduating class of the University of Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Degree Program, has been named as Outdoor Recreation Coordinator within the Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, & Trails Division.

Hirschman, a native of Ohio, has served as a recreation specialist within the Outdoor Recreation Office during the past year. Prior to that she served with the Wyoming Conservation Corps and worked at the famous Vee Bar Guest Ranch.

“Brynn has brought an enormous amount of energy and positivity to the job during the past year, working hard to help grow and diversify the state’s economy through responsible recreation while still preserving the values that make Wyoming so special,” Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office Manager Chris Floyd said.

“She has been building relationships with stakeholders across that state and along the way has amassed a wealth of knowledge regarding existing and potential recreational opportunities,” Floyd continued.

Among other things, HIrschman will be working with communities to identify areas of the state that are ready for recreational growth as well as the development of partnerships and strategies to help manage new and existing recreation opportunities.

Dr. Dan McCoy, Degree Coordinator and Associate Lecturer in the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Degree Program at the University of Wyoming says “Brynn was a fantastic student at UW and a wonderful example of someone who was able to turn her personal and professional interests into a career. We are so excited that Brynn was selected; we hope that her employment as the Outdoor Recreation Coordinator will help further our already strong partnership with Wyoming State Parks.”

In addition to positions within the Outdoor Recreation Office, graduates of the University of Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management program may find employment opportunities in business and hospitality management like restaurant, lodging, and guest services, and in recreation leadership like outfitting, guiding, and adventure-based tourism organizations, among others.

Hirschman will be based out of State Parks Headquarters in Cheyenne.