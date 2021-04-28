Simple Assault at RHS; Resisting Arrest, DUI driver

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 4/27 to 4/28

A 16-year-old juvenile male was issued a citation for simple assault following an altercation at Riverton High School.

Corey Hill, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Two counts of Assault and Battery, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Kimberly Potter, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Use/Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrests/Citations 4/26 to 4/27

Patricia Clark, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering

Crystal Clark, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangering

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 22-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.

Arrests/Citations 4/23 to 4/26

A suspects has been identified and charges are pending on a suspect who allegedly shoplifted a pair of boots and a pair of pliers from Murdochs and left on foot.

Christopher Scott, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.

Jenna Lane, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting.

Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tom Logan, 38, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

An alleged shoplifter was caught on video at Ace Hardware. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

JoAnne Flanagan, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 4/22 to 4/23

Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cary Sowers, 60, Anaheim, CA, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/22

Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 30-year-old male was cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Justin Reed, 39, Lander, Arrested. Battery

Arron C’Hair, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dietz Pongah, 22, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 4/19 to 4/20

Elisa Trijillo, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Bond Revocation

A 17-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Driving while Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 4/16 to 4/19

Melania Buffalo, 44, Riverton. Arrested. Child Endangering

Aaron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Triston Ehle. 24. Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation

Taylor Strandlien, 22, Pavillion, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Dalynn Friday, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Byron Killsree, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 25-year-old Female was cited for Shoplifting at Walmart

Angel Burson, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Ramella Wanstall, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charles Potter, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Leah Lonebear, 39, St. Stephens, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Two 14-year-old males were arrested for Burglary and Larceny after breaking into a pickup truck on East Park Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery and sexual assault in an incident reported in the Riverton area at 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Leon Birdshead, 54, Riverton, Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Both were arrested after assaulting a victim and choking him. The victim was taken to the hospital. The incident occurred in the irrigation can tunnel at Major Avenue and West Main Street at 7:38 p.m. Sunday.

Andrew Kline, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Arrests/Citations 4/15 to 4/16

Mitchell Primeaux, 50, Farmington, NM, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment

Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thomas Arthur, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Use of Controlled Substance, Child Endangering and Fremont County Warrant.

Robert Hayes, 79, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Aristio Garcia, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 4/14 to 4/15

Chad Gee, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Shannen Ray, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Fremont County and Washakie County warrants

John Lujan, 45, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jacob Lujan, 40, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Robert Friday, 37, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 4/13 to 4/14

Ardie Longsoldier, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Bryan Johnson, 41, Molt, MT, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Shawn Gardner, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Unauthorized Us of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny and Interference. He was arrested at the North Federal Loaf ‘N Jug on a stolen vehicle report.

Arrests/Citations 4/12 to 4/13

No Arrests or Citations during this period.

Arrests/Citations 4/8 to 4/9

Kasia Monroe, 30, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrests/Citations 4/7 to 4/8

A 13-year-old female was cited for attempted criminal entry and Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 9:05 a.m. at an address on Valley Circle

Virgil Monroe, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 29-year-old Riverton male was cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits. The firearm was a shotgun and not an AR-15 as originally reported. One round was fired into the air.

Dylan Blackburn, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Breach of Peace, Larceny and Property Destruction. The victim had minor injuries, no treatment.

Charles King, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Gilbert Mascarenaz, 72, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 4/2 to 4/5

Clayton Bell, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Trespassing in the 500 block of West Main

Maleena Armour, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Ricky Manning, 61, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation warrant

Jonathan Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aaron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Preston Lee, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lamar Duran, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Robert Arthur, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Eugene Ridgley, 59, Ethete, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace

Maurice Duran, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Horace SunRhodes, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Treyvale Bigmedicine, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County S.O. Warrant

Nicholas Bell, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance -Marijuana, and Open Container

Kara Engavo, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Natrona County S.O. Warrant

Destiny Saenz-Santos, 39, St.Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Heroin.

Vernon Manderson, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 16-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Lane O’Neal, 24, Pavillion, Arrested. Laramie County warrant, Fremont County warrant, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Eluding, and Fremont County warrant.

Annie Willow, 38, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 40-year-old male was cited for Trespassing at the Loaf’N Jug on North Federal.

Austin Liedey, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.

Arrests/Citations 4/1 to 4/2

Robert Friday, 37, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Francis Warren, 63, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jennifer Shakespeare, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dane Antelope, 18, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 3/31 to 4/1

Preston Lee, 24, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

George Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Aaron Bender, 44, Riverton. Arrested. Public IntoxicationScott Young, 55, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Resisting Arrest.

Arrests/Citations 3/30 to 3/31

Cory Marburger, 42, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Ramsrun Armajo, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly House

Quinn Duran, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Gwenn Duran, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting

Thedosia Killsontop, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Myka Blackburn, 34, Fort Washakie, 34, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 40-year-old male was cited for trespassing after refusing to leave the Riverton Loaf ‘N Jug on North Federal Blvd at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday.

Arrests/Citations 3/29 to 3/30

Paul Bell, 59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Elmore Sheriff, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alochol, Resisting and Leaving the scene after striking a tree in all behind the 1600 block of East Park.

Arrests/Citations 3/26 to 3/29

Marquel Duran, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Roty Gothard, 44, Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant

A 24-year-old Riverton female was cited for Shoplifting at Family Dollar

Kenneth Willow, 21, Jeffrey City, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Paul Bell, 59, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Martin Harris, 55, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two 16-year-old and one 17-year-old juveniles were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Bethany Sankey, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Duane Makeshine, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 43-year-old Riverton female was cited for battery after an incident in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue.

Norman Ybarra, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent, Criminal Entry and Property Destruction. A police report said Ybarra said he thought he was being chased and broke down a door of a residence on South Broadway brandishing what looked like a knife. It was actually a finger nail file.

Buddy Trosper, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Five FCSO warrants.

Quin Duran, 29, St. Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest by refusing to get into a patrol vehicle.

Emanuel Littlewhiteman, 55, Salt Lake City, UT, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Ohitka Jones, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aeleen Cuch, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Odell Shine Black, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering

Arrests/Citations 3/23 to 3/24

Thomas Brown, 49, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Apodaca, 63, Shoshoni, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Arrests/Citations 3/18 to 3/22

Joann Bell, 30, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Eric Jaramillo, 48, Riverton. Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, US Marshal’s warrant and Fremont County warrant.

Donald Armajo, 42, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Loretta Whiteman, 42, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Kenneth Shakespeare, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public intoxication

Aloysius C’Hair, 50, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxciation

Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Delphine Antelope, 52, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Randy McKenzie, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Scott Harris, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Stephanie Clark, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangering

Wayne Perry, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Steven Oldman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kathleen Vargas, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were both cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 3/16to 3/18

Christopher Addison, 42, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Katie Verley, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana; Criminal warrant out of Montana.

Marques Mort, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 3/15 to 3/16

An apparent distracted driver in the Central Wyoming College Arts Center Parking Lot ran over three curbs and crashed through one light pole and ended up on the lawn behind the Intertribal Education and Community Center Monday night.

A 16-year-old Riverton male was Arrested for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 2:05 a.m. on the 16th in the 1000 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 3/12 to 3/15

Margaret Goodman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Elfido Rico, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Elissa Quiver, 20, Riverton, Arrested Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Jaden Moss, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and on a Fremont County warrant.

Velinda Brown, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Four 19-year-old individuals were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol at the Central Wyoming College West Apartments.

A 17-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Leaving the Scene of a crash

Newell Duran, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Interference

Christopher Monroe, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Petit Theft for stealing a knife from Walmart.

A 45-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Petit Larceny after allegedly taking money from a purse at 514 East Pershing Avenue.

Cody Berger, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.

Nelson Owens, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 3/11 to 3/12

Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

William Topaum, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Clement Eagle, 48, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Darrell Ridesatthedoor, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Norman Chippewa, 18, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Joaquinn Weed, 18, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Arrests/Citations 3/10 to 3/11

Matthew Smith, 29, Kinnear, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Use of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal Warrant

Jody VanFleet, 37, male Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Crystal Moss, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 3/9 to 3/10

Mychal Goggles, 27, St. Stephens, Arrested. Two Riverton Municipal Warrants

Warren Niedo, 56, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 3/8 to 3/9

A 17-year-old male was cite for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

A 20-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 3/5 to 3/8

A 31-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

James Wheeler, 51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 22-year-old Riverton male was cited for Careless Driving

Marlowe Underwood, 45, Riverton. Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance

Zachary Coles, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Entry, Use of a Controlled Substance and Interference for lying about his name.

Laura Hofstad, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 34-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 27-year-old male from St. Stephens was cited for Open Container

A 15-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old Riverton female was Arrested for Domestic Battery and Reckless Endangering for brandishing a knife. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Arrests/Citations 3/1 to 3/2

A male individual from Riverton was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery and Public Indecency

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Shannon Hill, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and No Valid Drivers License.

Arrests/Citations 2/26 to 3/1

Kenneth Shakespeare, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cecillia Warren, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Douglas Johnson, Riverton, Arrested. Bond Violation and Use of a Controlled Substance

Robert Friday, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old male was cited for Interference

Jonathan Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old male was Arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

Arrests/Citations 2/25 to 2/26

Lisa Barrett, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation

Clayton Belus, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and four (4) Fremont County warrants

Stacy MacManus, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine plus a Fremont County warrant

Arrests/Citations 2/24 to 2/25

A 16-year-old Riverton female arrested for Minor in Possession

Joseph Antelope, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering, Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Nia Washington, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering

Thomas Franks, 71, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Allyn Williams, 70, Jackson, WY, Arrested. Trespassing

Arrests/Citations 2/23 to 2/24

Frederick Hanway, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

James Wheeler, 51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 2/22 to 2/23

Curtis Rooks, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 2/19 to 2/22

Nathaniel Tsosie, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana

Robert Friday, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jody Van Fleet, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

Janelle SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and urinating in Public

Ricky Manning, 61, Riverton, Arrested Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/10 to 2/11

Isiah Sieffert, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries.

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Two Fremont County Warrants

Leon Spoonhunter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Ace Roman, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Darwin Shakespeare, 31, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and on four (4) Fremont County Warrants

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/8 to 2/9

Jody VanFleet, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Forest Duran, 50, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Eric Antelope, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Jessica Bewely, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/5 to 2/8

A 21-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

James Taylor, 56, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Latoyia Moss, 43, Crow Agency, MT, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine plus Child Endangerment

Mia Brown, 21, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine plus Child Endangerment

A 39-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Walter Steele, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Justine Quiver, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 26-year-old Riverton male was cited for Reckless Endangerment after flashing an AR and a Pistol at another motorist in an apparent fit of road rage.

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 2/3 to 2/4

Camellia Tillman, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Two juveniles, both female, ages 11 and 13, were cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and use of a toxic substance.

Arrests/Citations 2/2 to 2/3

Eddie Shells, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation

William Hanway, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Andrea Miller, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Doyle Muncy 52, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Revocation

Joshua Antelope, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Arrests/Citations 1/29 to 2/1

Kane Biglake, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Fremont County Warrant.

Thomasine Morada, 24, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arhen Wempen, 26, Riverton, Arrested, Interference from running from an Office.

Three males, ages not released, were cited for Use and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana from 2660 Peck Avenue at CWC

Delight Brown, 42, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Floyd Oldman, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and a Laramie County, Wyo, warrant.

Lesha Wesaw, 25, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Four 20-year-olds were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at Central Wyoming College

Dallas Dresser, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Steven Oldman, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Austin Lonebear, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and did not request treatment.

Isiah Siefert, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries did not request treatment.

A 14-year-old Riverton female was arrested for Minor In Possession

Lazario Hanway, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene on West Park Avenue.

A 19-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 1/28 to 1/29

Victor Gonzales, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Travis Lincoln, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering for having suspected drugs around his children.

Emmanuel Tyler, 48, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 1/27 to 1/28

A 33-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Kevin Brown, 30, Ethete, Arrested on a US Marshal warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 1/26 to 1/27

A 22-year-old male from Arapahoe was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 33-year-old Riverton female was cited for shoplifting $70 worth of merchandise from Murdochs Farm and Ranch Supply. She was stopped by police a short distance away after fleeing from the store.

Jason Day, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Rodolfo Torres, 32, Brighton, CO, Arrested. Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

A 44-year-old Wheatridge, CO female was cited for Possesson of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 1/25 to 1/26

A 33-year-old Riverton male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Kevin Brown, 30, Ethete, Arrested. US Marshal’s warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arrests/Citations 1/22 to 1/25

Two females, ages 17 and 18, were issued citations for being Minors in Possession of Alcohol

Teryn Jackman, 23, Thermopolis, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Benjamin Fuller, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Emmanuel Tyler, 48, Fort Wasahkie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Loryjay SunRhodes, 41, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cole Walker, 21, Arapahoe, Arrested. Interference and Breach of Peach.

Cody Brister, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-marijuana, Interference and a Fremont County Warrant.

Krystal Northcott, 45, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

David Nottinghan, 32, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Erik Jenkins, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin and a Fremont County warrant.

Wendall Antelope, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – methamphetamine

Leslie Fournier, 45, Riverton, Arrested on a felony warrant.

Pauline Sittingeagle, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lennox Hill, 19, Lander, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Interference about lying about his name.

Arrests/Citations 1/20 to 1/21

Jacob Lujan, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Sharon Spang, 27, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication and a warrant out of Montana

Cara Palmer, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Byron Killsree, 52, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Everett Eagle, 45, St. Stephens, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Patrick Arthus, 39, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 13-year-old Riverton female was Arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Lila Brown, 22, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 1/19 to 1/20

Brynn Hanson, 22, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuiana and Open Container

Allen Page, 50, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Leif Krumland, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Khristopher Jacobs, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 1/15 to 1/18

Travis C’hair, 26, Shoshoni, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

James Fenton, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Christopher SunRhodes, 67, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Manuel Marquez, 31, Greeley, CO, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 1/14 to 1/15

John Goggles, 52, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Urinating in Public

Lakota Brown, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 17-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 1/13 to 1/14

A 21-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana in the 700 block of West Monroe.

Helen Witt, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Danieka Readhead, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession.

Arrests/Citations 1/11to 1/13

A 34-year-old Riverton man was cited for Shoplifting at Murdochs, 708 North Federal Boulevard.

Angel Buffalo, 31, Lander, Arrested on a Probation Violation

Michael Fresorger, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and on six (6) Fremont County arrests warrants

Aleesha Hamilton, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Arrests/Citations 1/8to 1/11

Wilford Hill, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kassandra Dexter, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangering

Antonio Torres, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Resisting Arrest for not putting his hands behind his back. The Victim suffered minor injuries. Treatment was not requested.

John Small, 36, Lodge Grass, MT, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Dovelyn Bruised Head, 28, Stand Off, Alberta, Arrested. Public Intoxciation

Brandon Hamilton, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

Sydney Willow, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lorenzo Underwood, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ehtete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Toni Brown, 31, Casper, Arrested on a Federal Warrant out of Montana.

Russell Hill, 27, Casper, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 50-year-old Riverton Woman was cited for Breach of Peace

Arrests/Citations 1/7 to 1/8

Jeremy Merta, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Resisting Arrest.

Leroy Hatch, 49, Roosevelt, UT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault after pulling a knife on a bartender on North Broadway.

Allen Whiteplume 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery and Interference for running from police. The victim suffered minor injuries. No treatment was requested.

Arrests/Citations 1/6 to 1/7

Tyson Beck, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Leah Lonebear, 39, Riverton. Arrested. Interference for lying about her name on a previous incident.

Michael James, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Gwen Duran, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 1/4 to 1/5

Callie Hunsberger, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

April Badhawk, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants

Carrisa Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alyssa Kilcrease, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Rosemary Willow-Armajo, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered Minor Injuries. No treatment was required.

Arrests/Citations 12/31 to 1/4

Marie Lonebear, 40, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 16-year- female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Mia Brown, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Platte County, WY, warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Methamphetamine

Deric Wilson, 25, Colorado Springs, CO, Arrested. Aggravated Assault for threatening the victim with a knife during an assault. The victim suffered minor injuries, there was no treatment.

Arrests/Citations 12/23 to 12/24

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Breach of Peace

Jolene Hubbard, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Enrique Orozco-Villegas, 38, Rock Springs, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 12/22 to 12/23

A towing company called to remove a vehicle found what was determined to be stolen items from Fremont Chevrolet inside the vehicle. Police were notified.

Clement Eagle, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A report is pending on a call indicating two people inside a cargo truck fighting with each other on West Adams.

Able Diharce, 39, Thornton, Colo., Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Ivan Prentup, 42, Billings, MT, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery. Prentup is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife after he was confronted about attempting to steal a bottle of alcohol.

Vearle Wilson, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 12/18 to 12/21

Christopher sunRhodes, 67, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Chester Moss, 41, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jason Bell, 41, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 15-year-old Riverton male was arrested for Criminal Entry and Minor In Possession

Lacey Tenboer, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession

Michael Dunker, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thomas Twiss, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace, Simple Assault and on a Fremont County warrant.

Warren Niedo, 55, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blaine Niedo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charles Potter, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Carl King, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Failure to Yield

Wyatt LeClair, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Interference with 911 call, and Driving Under the Influence. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment.

Arrests/Citations 12/16 to 12/17

There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.

Arrests/Citations 12/15 to 12/16

There were no arrests or citations issued on this date.

Arrests/Citations 12/14 to 12/15

There were no arrests or citations on this date

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/11

Newell Duran, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lamar Duran, 33, Arapahoe, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Dudley C’bearing, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Victor Gonzales, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Driving Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 12/9 to 12/10

Michael Vigil, 62, Riverton. Arrested. Fighting. No weapon was used.

Leon Carter, 64, Riverton, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence.

Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton,Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Tana Nohorse, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence

Tesla Goggles, 32, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Natrona County Warrant

Alicia Runninghorse, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana and Interference for lying about who she was

Arrests/Citations 12/8 to 12/9

Nicholas Bearing, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Interference for refusing to leave a business

Arrests/Citations 12/7 to 12/8

Thomas Moss, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injuries, no treatment required

Arrests/Citations 12/4 to 12/7

Nicholas Blackburn, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Littering and Resisting Arrest (for refusing to be arrested)

April Crispin, 18, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 19-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Minor In Possession after falling, losing a tooth and suffering abrasions on her head and nose.

McKenzie Monroe, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Dylan Mills, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Resisting (for running away) and on a Campbell County warrant.

Two males, ages 30 and 36, were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.

John Witham, 57, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Felipe Tidzump, 39, Pavillion, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Denissa Elkboy, 23, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Tom Redman, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, and Interference for lying about his name

Jose Ocon, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Arrests/Citations 12/3 to 12/4

Rosetta Piper, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A fight on East Park resulted in minor injuries, but no charges filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests/Citations 12/2 to 12/3

Agnes Bell, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery (Agnes and Janelle arrested for fighting with each other. Minor injuries were reported, but not treated)

Allen Whiteplume,35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

April Braddy, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 11/30 to 12/1

Thomas Brown, 49, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Blackburn, 50, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Allen Whiteplume, 35, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 11/26 to 11/27

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Agnes Moss, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 15-year-old Riverton minor, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 11/25 to 11/26

Jared SunRhodes, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Daniel Manzanares, 40, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell, 59, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Yellowrobe, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Missy Buffalomeat, 20, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace and Minor In Possession.

Maurice Bell, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Property Destruction

Arrests/Citations 11/6 to 11/9

Rachel Antelope, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Interference.

Joseph Keele, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brandon Frankson, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name

Quinn Duran, 29, St.Stephens. Arrested. Criminal Entry

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. FCSO warrant

Cody Thornton, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. The victim suffered minor injuries, was not treated.

Lester Washakie, 21, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Criminal Entry and Property Destruction

Steven Thomas, 48, Evansville, Wy. Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.

Danelle Enos, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 16-year-old female was cited for Assault and Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Three people, ages 18, 19 and 21 years-old, cited for Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Joni Twocrows, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Victim suffered minor injuries and was not treated.

Amber Washakie, 28, Ethete, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene.

Arrests/Citations 11/3 to 11/5, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tim Guthrie, 57, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 11/2to 11/3, 2020

A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine.

Hauser Harris, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

A 39-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were both cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Thomas Vincent, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/30 to 11/2, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Desirea Writtingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mallorie Posey, 32, Ethete. Arrested. Simple Assault, Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest, Refusing to stop fighting with the other female and failure to place her hands behind her back. No injuries were reported to either party.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Headley, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. Minor injuries to the victims, no treatment required.

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thunter Little Thunder, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Two individuals were cited: a 32-year-old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and a 26-year-old female for Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

An underage drinking party was broken up on West Park Avenue and a total of 10 juveniles were cited for Minior in Possession.

A 40-year-old female was cited for Shoplifting meat and for trespassing at the Riverton Walmart.

A 31-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were cited for assault after assaulting a male that was trying to kick open their door at an address on the 1400 block of West Park. The man trying to kick in the door was cited for property damage.

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tianna Armour, 30, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

David Lassiter, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/27 to 10/28, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 13-year-old Male, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxicatation

A 33-year-old male of Ethete, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 21-year-old female of Riverton, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 24-year-old male of Arapahoe Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

CORRECTION From the RPD: In reference to incident R20-09146, Xavier Hubbard was not arrested or charged in the incident. A 17-year-old female was arrested for DUI. The RPD apologized for the error

Arrests/Citations 10/26 to 10/27, 2020

Marty Moore, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 10/23 to 10/26, 2020

Lonnie Parham, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Dononah SunRhodes, 19, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Devlin Austin, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Violence. Victim suffered minor injuries.

Jonathan Arthur, 30, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 12-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Desirae Writingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cedric Shakespeare, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-19 to 10-20

A 20-year-old female of Ethete was Cited for Trespassing on College Hill Drive

Two juveniles were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 10-16 to 10-19

Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim had minor injuries, no treatment.

Harold Crazythunder, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dillon Yellowbear, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Federal warrant

Jeff Sauer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 17-year-old female of Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Domestic Battery. Minor injury to the victim who was treated and released.

Arrests/Citations 10-14 to 10-15

Erika Antelope, 36, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old Riverton Juvenile cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Leandra Eagle, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Dominic Anderson, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Gary Blackburn, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-13- to 10-14

There were no arrests reported on Tuesday.

Arrests/Citations 10-12 to 10-13-20

Two 15-year-old Juveniles were cited at Smith’s Food and Drug for Shoplifting over the counter medications and for Minor In Possession of alcohol

Chorissa Dickinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Charges are pending against a suspect who fled the scene after a assault on East Adams

Amanda Siek, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 10-6 to 10-7

Anthoney Arvin, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alexander Munoz, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Candy Peck, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly Conduct.

Arrests/Citations 10-2 to 10-5

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kayle Washington, 28, St.Stephens, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Interference for lying about his name.

Antonio Duran, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Troy Gothurd, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell,59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charlo Yellowfox,33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Marquel Duran, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 17-year-old Male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18 year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brody Miller, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 42-year-old female from Box Elder, MT., was cited for Shoplifting meat

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old females were both cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.

Arrests/Citations 9-30 to 10-2, 2020

No report from the RPD for the past two days

Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30

A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant

A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.

Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property

Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication

Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24

Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol

Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

