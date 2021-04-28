Breaking News

Mild is the weather outlook for Wednesday

Article Updated: April 28, 2021
A nice day today for the most part with sunshine, some clouds and near normal temperatures. Expect a warming trend through Friday with the next chance of showers on Saturday afternoon. High Temperatures across the region today will be in the low to mid 60s with a high in the upper 50s at Dubois.

