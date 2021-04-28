Breaking News

Kindergarten Registration now open at Wyoming Indian Elementary School

Article Updated: April 28, 2021
Wyoming Indian Elementary School at Mill Creek has announced the opening of registration for new kindergarten students for the 2021-22 School Year. The registration is for any child who turns five by August 1st, 2021.

