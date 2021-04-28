Frontier Academy Graduated Another Phoenix Tuesday

Riverton School Board Chairman Carl Manning said Tuesday night “this is one of the moments we on the board look forward to. We’ve had two in a row now (graduations) and we’ve heard the stories of how hard you’ve worked to get here.”

He was referring to the second Fremont Academy Phoenix graduation in a row, this time awarding a high school diploma to Adrianna WhiteHawk at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“I’m so thankful for this. I’ve worked so hard for this from day one to the end,” WhiteHawk said, choking back tears. “I am thankful for such an innovative school. I want to thank everyone… The staff here is like our Moms and Dads making sure we are on the top of our game. I didn’t think I’d every get a family like this. It’s been a long road and I’m super happy I got here.”

Superintendent JoAnne Andre Flanagan told WhiteHawk “how proud the board and I are of you. Everyone has a different path and when it gets bumpy, stay the course. You know now that. You stuck with it and you can reach your goals.”

RPD Officer Billy Whiteplume with Adrianna.

Adrianna flanked by her Frontier Academy counselors