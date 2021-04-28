Community Breakfast Raised $91K for Boys & Girls Club

Families in Riverton are one step closer to having a safe place for kids to go during out of school hours. At a Recognition Breakfast honoring Mary Margaret Stockton held in Riverton yesterday, the community contributed more than $91,000 to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Riverton.

Preliminary dollars raised as part of this event total $91,394. A grassroots effort led by a group of community leaders is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) to raise $185,000 to open a Club by the beginning of the school year in August 2021. The Club will serve kids in kindergarten through 5th grade and will be located inside Rendezvous Elementary.

Motivational Speaker and former Major League Baseball player for San Diego and San Francisco, Dave Dravecky, was the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s Recognition Breakfast.

The Wind River Radio Network’s Rusty Wuertz was the Master of Ceremonies for the event and she looked on as Dravecky spoke.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has over 50 years of service to youth, providing after school and out-of-school care at 10 Club sites in 4 counties. Youth have access to growth opportunities, high yield learning activities, and relationship building focused on three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character and Citizenship.

Daily targeted programs like Power Hour assist Club members in completing homework and extends their school-day learning into the hands-on, experiential culture of the Club. Healthy Habits and SMART Moves help young people make healthy choices for their lives, not just in what they eat or how they stay physically healthy, but also their social interactions and self-image. And programs such as Cowboy Ethics challenge youth to find their foundational values and live them in all of their endeavors.



In Riverton, this Club experience will be available to all youth, notwithstanding their familes’ financial situation, and will provide a safe, engaging place for youth while parents finish work, during school breaks, and even those sunny summer days when they can run, explore, and learn.

