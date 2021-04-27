Dec 31, 1936 – Apr 23, 2021

Mary Nelson, 84, of Lander passed away at her home on Friday, April 23, 2021. As were her wishes there will be no services held.

Mary G. Thompson was born on December 31, 1936 in Granger, MO to Edward Mayo and Ethel Katherine (Davis) Thompson. She grew up in Missouri and graduated from Wyaconda High School.

On December 10, 1957 she married Dan H. Nelson and they moved to Alaska where Dan worked for the Weather Service. Both of their children were born in Alaska before they moved to Lander, WY in 1966. Lander became Mary’s forever home. She and Dan eventually divorced.

Mary worked as the head cook at the Lander Jr. High, Fort Washakie Grade School, and retired from the Wyoming Life Resource Center as a Shift Supervisor.

Mary enjoyed crocheting, doing Sukodu puzzles, working in the yard, bowling, and cross stitching. She was never one to sit so she was always on the move doing something. She loved her home and family above all else.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Nelson of Lander, WY; son, David Nelson and wife, Vicki of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Dane Nelson, Joshua Nelson, Chey Hothen, and Dustie Massey; great grandchildren, Jessie June Massey and Edie Ella Massey; and brother, Bernard Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ethel Thompson; and ex-husband, Dan H. Nelson.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.