Here is this weeks Girls and Boys local soccer calendar:

Tuesday: Class 3A:

Lander Valley Lady Tigers 3 at Worland 1

Worland Warriors 5, Lander Valley Tigers 1

Thursday: Class 3A:

Pinedale at #3 Lander Valley, 3 and 5 p.m. (Livestream video at Wyotoday.com)

Friday – Class 3A:

Newcastle at Riverton, 3 and 5 p.m.

#1 Worland at Lyman, 4 and 6 p.m.

Saturday – Class 3A:

#1 Worland at Mountain View, 10 and noon

Riverton at Buffalo, Noon and 2 p.m.