Jul 31, 2002 – Apr 21, 2021

Daniel Conway, 18, of Shoshoni passed away in an accident on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Lake View Cemetery in Shoshoni, WY, followed by a celebration of life at the SRD building in Shoshoni.

Daniel Ray Conway was born July 31, 2002 in Burley, ID to Robert William and Laura (Hadaller) Conway. He attended kindergarten through 3rd grade in Pinedale, WY before moving to Shoshoni, WY. He graduated from Shoshoni High School with the class of 2020.

Daniel was a Christian and had a strong belief. His strength showed through in so many ways- he was strong willed, level-headed, hardworking, and tough as nails. He would leave 30 minutes early to get to work, even though it was only a 3 minute drive. He never backed down on what he believed in and did his best to help anyone in need.

He worked as a welder and had aspirations to soon go to work up in Alaska with his father.

Daniel loved hunting, fishing, welding, woodworking, playing guitar, and shooting with family and friends. Daniel loved any work he could do using his hands and spent some time making jewelry out of ivory teeth from elk. He worked hard for everything he had. Some of Daniel’s favorite places to be were in the mountains or at the river/reservoir with his best friends and family. He loved driving his red 1991 GMC stepside, “the red bomber”. Almost every night, Daniel spent time playing his favorite Martin acoustic guitar. His family said he took pride in everything he did.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Laura Conway; sisters, Dorothy Alva Conway, Stephani Rivera, and Victoria Rivera; brothers, Shawn Conway, Shane Conway, and Stetson Conway; aunts and uncles, Darlene and Pat Child, Art and Dixie Conway, and Cathryn and Giovanni Coco; and cousin, Skyla Child.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Ruth Pettis; aunt, Bernice Langebartel; and uncle, Steven Conway.

