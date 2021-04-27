CWC’s H.S. Equivalency Certificate Program graduates 57 Tuesday night

The CWC College and Career Readiness program held is 2020 and 2021 High School Equivalency Graduation Tuesday night at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre on campus.

Before a socially distanced gathering of family, friends and peers, the college awarded High School Equivalency Certificates to 38 graduates from 2020 and 19 graduates from the current year 2021. Last year no ceremony was held as the college was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic which also reduced the number of graduates this year.

Graduation Speaker Antoine Day

CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall

North Bear Drum Group

Michael Konsmo

The evening’s speaker was Antoine Day, a former student who recalled his success through many failures along his journey to CWC and his new outlook on life and happiness.

Dr. Brad Tyndall, CWC Board Chair Carlton Underwood and the Director of College and Career Readiness Michael Konsmo presented the diplomas to the graduates.

The North Bear Drum Group sand an Honor Song for the graduates.

The graduates were all smiles, we think because they all were wearing masks, when leaving the auditorium with their diplomas in hand to the sounds of “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo by Copland.