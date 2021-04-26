Wind River Range now up to 99 percent of the median snowpack; Bighorns at 114

The statewide snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent as measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service is now at 98 percent of the 30-year-median. Several basins east of the continental divide generally had 5 to 15 percent increases in snowpack/SWEs from last week. The increases are mainly due additional snow from last week as well as cooler than normal temperatures during the past week. The Powder and Lower North Platte Watersheds continued to have the highest SWEs in the state with 129 percent and 127 percent, respectively; while the Upper Bear Basin had the state low at 73 percent of median.

Light snow amounts are expected early in the week across all mountain areas in Wyoming—especially early in the week.

Increased mountain snowmelt—especially below 9,000 feet–is expected by the end of the week into early next week as above average temperatures are expected.

The Wind River Basin increased by eight percentage points to sit today at 99 percent of the median, the Bighorn Basin increased 12 percentage points to 116 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin went up four points to 75 percent. See the chart and graphic below: