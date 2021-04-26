Motorists rescued on Crooks Gap Road; Two females caught moving construction cones in Lander

From Law Enforcement reports received on April 26, 2021

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported receiving two-non sufficient fund checks on Friday.

A motorist who was driving on the Crooks Gap Road became stuck in a three foot-tall snowdrift on Friday and called for help. A Sheriff’s Deputy and a BLM Ranger located the stuck 2015 Chevy Silvarado 8.4 miles in and rescued the driver.

There was one coroner call over the weekend and 53 ambulance calls. Guardian Flight was dispatched to three medical calls in Dubois.

County Fire Departments and Battalions were called out nine times over the weekend for three personal injury vehicle crashes, three grass or brush fires, one alarm, one false alarm and one fire on Little Wind River Bottom Road.

The Lander Police Department reported two females, ages 18 and 23 were cited on Friday for moving construction cones on Lander’s Main Street blocking the street. They were spotted when a caller reported a vehicle on highway 789 with a traffic cone protruding out of the vehicle’s sun roof.

The Riverton Police Department received a report of a stolen license plate registration tag from vehicle parked on East Jackson Avenue.

A report is pending on a foiled break-in attempt at a garage on East Park avenue. The juvenile subject left the scene.

A 1-year-old child was locked inside a vehicle for a short time on Birth Avenue in the Wind River Estates until a spare key was found and the child freed.

From Law Enforcement reports received on April 23, 2021

From the Riverton Police Department… A female driver on South Federal Boulevard was contacted and warned after allegedly using a cell phone while driving and nearly causing a collision.

An animal abuse call was received by police after a witness reported a vehicle was pulling a dog on a chain while driving near East Washington and 12th Street East. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of signs from a field on West Powerline Road near Pavillion.

A resident on Wilson Road reported a neighbors stud horse had entered their property. State law requires stud horses to be fenced in.

There were 14 ambulance calls reported on Thursday, April 22 and three fire calls, including an electrical hazard and a structure fire in Lander and a smoke investigation at a home on Rendezvous Road south of Riverton.