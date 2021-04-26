Waltman Rest Area closing May 10 for parking lot improvements

Plan ahead for rest breaks if you are traveling to Casper this coming month

Planned improvements at the Waltman Rest Area between Shoshoni and Casper on US20/26 will require a 2-week closure.

The May 10 to May 24 closure of the Waltman Rest Area is part of the $5.8 million passing lanes construction/rest area repair project, east of Moneta (milepost 76) and to Waltman (milepost 51.6).

Major work is scheduled to begin about Thursday, April 29, with sidewalk removal and replacement at the Waltman Rest Area. Parking lot asphalt pavement milling is scheduled for May 10, with paving scheduled about May 20-21. Project work includes removal of surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the rest area parking lot, and repairs of the rest area sidewalks.

Advertisement

“The rest area will remain open at the beginning of electrical repairs, which started last week, said Kaia Tharp, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in Thermopolis.

Construction on the new US20/26 passing lanes is expected to resume Monday, May 3, between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7).

Tharp said motorists should expect travel delays of up to 20 minutes on US20/26.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the US20/26 passing lane construction/rest area repair project.