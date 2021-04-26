UW’s China Jude headed South to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of China Jude as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

In a newly created role for the organization, Jude will work closely with football, business and community leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. She will also work directly with the human resources and community development departments, focusing on recruitment, hiring processes, overall workplace environment and external outreach.

In addition to leading the organization’s overall DEI strategy and representing the team as an external ambassador on social justice initiatives, Jude will guide the team’s internal DEI committee as it hosts regular organization-wide programming. She will report directly to Brittany Bowlen, who has been named Senior Vice President of Strategy.

“When we announced the Broncos Inspire Change program at the beginning of last season, we began searching for someone who not only makes the Broncos leaders in the industry for DEI, but could add significant value to the Denver community,” Bowlen said. “Throughout the interview process, China Jude passionately demonstrated how advancing DEI initiatives will help the Broncos win on and off the field.

“China has been recognized nationally as a college administrator as well as a leader in the DEI space, and we are looking forward to her bringing her expertise to the Broncos.”

“I am extremely grateful to Joe Ellis, George Paton and the rest of the Broncos leadership team for selecting me for this opportunity,” Jude said. “One of the attractive things about this position is the organization-wide investment in making a positive commitment to DEI. I’m ready to work closely with Brittany and roll up my sleeves to share ideas of how we can continue to create meaningful change within the organization and community.”

Jude, who has more than 23 years of collegiate athletic administration and coaching experience, most recently worked as the University of Wyoming’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration/Senior Woman Administrator (SWA). During her three years at Wyoming, she oversaw sports medicine, sports performance and nutrition, strategic planning, gender equity and diversity & inclusion initiatives, and the volleyball and soccer programs.