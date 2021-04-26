School Superintendent arrested for DUI Saturday

Fremont County School District #25 Superintendent JoAnne Andre Flanagan was arrested Saturday night on a charge of Driving while Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The arrested occurred at 11:48 p.m. at South Fifth West and Main, according to a Riverton Police Department Blotter received Monday morning by Wyotoday.com.

District 25 Board of Trustees Chairman Carl Manning, when contacted this morning said he could not comment on the situation. . He did say that the school board will be meeting Tuesday night and there is an executive session on personnel scheduled. He also noted that there is a process the school board would follow, and because it involves personnel, he cannot make a comment at this time.

Flanagan was unavailable for comment this morning.






