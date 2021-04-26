May 21, 1932 – April 23, 2020

Robert William (Bill) Hamilton, 88, of Lander passed away at the family ranch surrounded by family on Friday, April 23, 2021. Bill was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 21, 1932, one of four children born to Robert Lewis and Jane Abbigale (Megeath) Hamilton. When Bill was two, his family moved from Mountain View to a ranch near Fort Washakie. He attended various one room schoolhouses on the Wind River Reservation, and high school in Lander. He was co-captain of Lander’s only state championship football team in 1948. He graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1950.

Bill married Duveene Dickinson in Lander on December 5, 1953. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary. Bill served in the United States Army. While never seeing active duty, he still enjoyed telling stories about his time in the Army, especially his time in Alaska.

After his military service, Bill and Duveene moved back to Fremont County. While pursuing his dream of owning his own ranch, Bill worked for Gilpatrick Construction, building roads all over Wyoming, while running cows on shares. In 1962, they purchased their first ranch in Lyons Valley. Soon after they purchased the neighboring Hopkins Ranch when the owners decided to retire. They put down roots in Lyons Valley, raising their 3 children there.

From a very young age, Bill was passionate about horses and ranching. His favorite place to be was in the saddle, and he started breaking horses for people when he was a teenager. He trained and rode horses for neighbors and friends throughout the years. When he was 14, he convinced his great “Uncle Bill” to sell him his brand, looking forward to starting his own cowherd. He transitioned from raising Hereford to Angus cattle over the years. Even as his cow numbers grew, he had an uncanny ability to “know” his cows.

Bill truly enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors. As new people bought ranches in Lyons Valley, Bill went out of his way to welcome them, letting them know he was available to help them out. He was genuinely delighted at their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife Duveene, his daughters Kim (Barry) Eklund, Kay Lynn (Burt) Palm, and son Bryan (Jennifer) Hamilton. Grandchildren Jenara (David) Seeley, Brik (Brec) Eklund, Koprina Eklund, Justin Palm, Quade Palm, Abby Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, his sisters Roberta Palmer, Ethelyn and her husband Burt St.John, his sister-in-law Carolyn Hamilton,10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by infant son Billy, parents Bob and Abby Hamilton, brother Dick Hamilton and sister Loy Aho.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 at The Pioneer Museum Livery Stable in Lander. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY. A reception and meal will follow, also at the museum.

Memorials can be made to the Fremont County Cattlemen Association’s Exhibitors Fund. FCCA, 67 Little Wind River Bottom Road, Arapaho, WY 82510

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com