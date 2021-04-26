RHS Reported Two New Covid-19 Infections; County had eight new cases

Riverton High School on Monday reported two new Covid-19 infections in the school, marking the 16th and 17th cases of the spring semester since January 4, 2021.

Fremont County, meanwhile, reported eight new infections over the weekend and 22 total cases; Hot Springs County reports one active case and there are no active cases in Washakie County.

Deaths from the Coronavirus total 83 in Fremont County, 26 in Washakie County and three in Hot Springs County.

The letter from RHS Principal John Griffin announcing the new cases is copied below: