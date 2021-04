Wyoming Track & Field compete at CSU Fri.-Sat.

The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams will compete in Fort Collins, Colo., at the Jack Christiansen Invitational this weekend hosted by Colorado State.

This will be the second time this outdoor season that the Cowboys and Cowgirls compete at CSU. The event will kick off on Friday with the Hammer Throw and then continue on to Saturday for a full sales of event begging at 8:30AM and lasting until about 2:30PM.

Schedule of Events

Friday | 3PM: Men’s Hammer Throw (Followed by the Women’s Hammer Throw)

Saturday Field Events | 10AM: Men’s Discus (Women to Follow), 11AM: Women’s Shot Put (Men to Follow), Men’s High Jump (Women to Follow), Women’s Pole Vault (Men to Follow). 11:30AM: Men’s & Women’s Long Jump, Men’s and Women’s Triple Jump, Men’s Javelin (Women to Follow)

Saturday Track Events | 8:45AM: Women’s 5000M, 9:05AM: Men’s 5000M, 9:30AM: Women’s 3000M Steeplechase, 9:50AM: Men’s 3000M Steeplechase, 10:05AM: Women’s 1500M, 10:10AM: Men’s 1500M, 10:30AM: Women’s 400M Relay, 10:35AM: Men’s 400M Relay, 10:40AM: Women’s 400M Dash, 10:55AM: Men’s 400M Dash, 11:15AM: Women’s 100M Hurdles, 11:25AM: Men’s 110M Hurdles, 11:35AM: Women’s 100M Dash, 11:45AM: Men’s 100M Dash, 11:50AM: Women’s 800M Run, 12:05PM: Men’s 800M Run, 1:00PM: Women’s 400M Hurdles, 1:20PM: Men’s 400M Hurdles, 1:40PM: Women’s 200M Dash, 2:00PM: Men’s 200M Dash, 2:20PM: Women’s 4x400M Relay, 2:30PM: Men’s 4x400M Relay.