Worland firm wins Bridge and Pavement Rehab project on US 287 South of Lander

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will replace two bridges on Interstate 25 in Casper that are in need of repairs.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $29.7 million contract to Ames Construction Inc., of Burnsville, Minnesota, for work on the Casper Marginal in Natrona County. The commission awarded that and seven other contracts totaling $49.4 million at its recent meeting.

For the Casper Marginal work, crews will remove the two structures and replace it with one structure. Traffic currently moves in two lanes in both directions and the new structure will also accommodate that traffic pattern.

The only difference is one structure will be put in the same footprint instead of two separate structures.

While crews are completing the work, detours will be in place in each direction. Additionally, crews will be performing storm sewer work, making barrier upgrades and making light enhancements. The contract completion date is June 30, 2023.

The commission also awarded McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, a $5 million contract for pavement and bridge work on US 287 and WYO 28 between Muddy Gap and Lander in Fremont County.

Crews will pave 10 miles of road to improve the surface and will redo the approach slabs and make repairs to the bridge decks on two bridges in the area. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Kilgore Companies (Lewis & Lewis, of Rock Springs) was the low bidder on a $6.1 million contract for a box culvert and paving project on about 10 miles of WYO 89 between Border Junction and the Idaho state line in Lincoln County.

Advertisement

Crews will replace eight box culverts and then perform a cold-in-place recycling procedure, which will consist of crews milling off the top 3 inches of pavement, adding oil and cement to the material and then putting it back down on the ground.

The road is in need of repairs and the procedure will get rid of cracks and deterioration in the surface below so it will extend the life of the pavement. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland was the low bidder on a $4.4 million pavement and bridge rehabilitation project on US 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington in Laramie County.

Crews will perform a mill, overlay and chip seal on about 10 miles of road surface. They will also make repairs to a bridge by installing a new deck and approach slabs.

While crews are working, traffic will be down to one lane with a traffic signal controlling traffic in the area. The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

