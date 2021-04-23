Driver warned about driving and using cell phone

From Law Enforcement reports received on April 23, 2021

From the Riverton Police Department… A female driver on South Federal Boulevard was contacted and warned after allegedly using a cell phone while driving and nearly causing a collision.

An animal abuse call was received by police after a witness reported a vehicle was pulling a dog on a chain while driving near East Washington and 12th Street East. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of signs from a field on West Powerline Road near Pavillion.

A resident on Wilson Road reported a neighbors stud horse had entered their property. State law requires stud horses to be fenced in.

There were 14 ambulance calls reported on Thursday, April 22 and three fire calls, including an electrical hazard and a structure fire in Lander and a smoke investigation at a home on Rendezvous Road south of Riverton.