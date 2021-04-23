Lander Council sets Tuesday Special Meeting, Work Session

The City of Lander’s City Council has set a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27th at City Hall to be followed immediately by a council work session.

The special meeting was set to approved an open container permit for a portion of North 3rd Street on May 1st and to approved three different planning department plats.

The work session will include two presentations, one from the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the other from the city’s Housing Authority. Staff and Council updates will also be heard and several other discussion items will be held. The agenda is copied below: