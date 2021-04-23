Cowgirls on a roll…

Riding the crest of a five-match winning streak, the Cowgirl tennis team closes out its season this weekend with a pair of road matches, both played at Logan, Utah. Saturday the Cowgirls take on Boise State at 2 p.m. and then on Sunday they meet the host school, Utah State. That match begins at 1 p.m. There will be no Mountain West Conference Tournament this year. The Cowgirls are 11-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play. Wyoming defeated UNLV and San Diego State last weekend in matches hosted by Colorado State. Boise State enters the weekend with an 11-5 record and a 5-3 conference mark while Utah State is 7-11 and 2-6 in MW play.