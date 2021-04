It will be a mostly nice day across the region today with warmer temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. A cold front moves in tonight, bringing back the cold and snow. Rain and snow will mainly impact northern and western areas through tomorrow.

Today’ high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s across the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with Dubois reaching the high 40s. Tonight’s lows mostly in the low to mid 20s.