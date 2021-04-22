Two killed in Shoshoni Railcar Facility mishap

From Shoshoni Chief of Police Christopher Konija:

At approximately 3:24 P.M. on April 21, 2021, a loud explosion was heard to the southeast of Shoshoni. Initial reports were received by Fremont County Dispatch of a railcar explosion at approximately 3:26 P.M. at Wasatch Railcar Repair, 8 Muskrat Rd with possible injuries. Officers with the Shoshoni Police Department responded and arrived at approximately 3:28 P.M. and learned that at least two persons were unresponsive inside of a rail car tanker.

Fire, ambulance and law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and a special hazardous materials team from Casper was mobilized to the site.

The Wasatch Railcar Repair Facility refurbishes and repaints railroad cars, including tank cars at the Shoshoni facility.

Advertisement

Initial reporting below:

Emergency law enforcement and fire units are still at the scene of a reported explosion late this afternoon at the Wasatch Rail Car Facility on the South Side of Shoshoni. There were reportedly serious injuries resulting from the explosion. The incident apparently occurred inside the building where the rail cars are serviced.

WyoToday.com‘s Erick Pauley has been at the scene and contributed the following photos. Radio traffic indicated a special team from Casper was en route to the facility.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.