State Trails Advisory Council to meet in Lander

A meeting of the Trails Advisory Council will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, May 14, at the Inn at Lander Travellodge by Wyndham, 260 Grandview Drive.

Agenda items include approval of the Recreational Trails Program FY2022 Timelines, Guidelines and Application process, Trails Program updates, and Outdoor Recreation Office update.

The Wyoming State Trails Advisory Council is a ten-member recreational trail advisory committee appointed by the Governor to advise the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources regarding trail policies, functions and priorities. Persons with questions concerning the meeting are asked to call 777-6491.

There will be an option to watch the meeting via Google Meets or a phone number to call in:

Phone Number: 1 314-450-7711 PIN: ‪473 802 090#

Google Meets – https://meet.google.com/nfa-ivbm-tgq?hs=122&authuser=0