Rivalry Soccer: Lander Takes Home Traveling Trophies

Tuesday night, Lander Valley High School came out on top with this week’s rivalry soccer match against Riverton. The ladies match, at Wolverines Field, ended with an official score of 1-1 ending the contest in a draw between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Wolverines. However, there was still a traveling trophy to be awarded. That meant a shootout between the two teams from the penalty box would decide where the trophy would stay. LVHS was able to make four shootout goals, crowning them the winner of the traveling trophy. The Lady Tigers now stand 5-1-1 overall for the season. Riverton, overall, has standings of 2-5-1.

The LVHS Boys Soccer Team would also have success, with a win against their long time rival. Riverton proved to be a tough opponent for the Tigers, but ultimately fell with a score of 3-0 in favor of Lander. The Lander Tigers now sit 4-3 overall. The Riverton Wolverines are 2-6 overall.



Lander will go on to play a home game against Powell on Friday, followed by a game in Cody on Saturday. (Both Streamed live on WyoToday via Facebook/Youtube)



Riverton’s next match will be in Rawlins on Friday.